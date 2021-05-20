How to find a job in Texas

With the state opening up more, the job market is picking up

HOUSTON — With the state opening back up, job opportunities are, as well. We want to make it easier for those of you looking for work to find it. The Texas Workforce Commission has all kinds of resources for job hunting, from resumes to interview tips and more.

Once you're ready to start searching for that perfect job, here are links where you can find them! This is just the start. If you have openings, make sure to email them to us at web@khou.com and we will add to this list.

JOB OPENINGS

JOB HUNTER RESOURCES