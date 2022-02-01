Applications now open for annual Hire Houston Youth program

Program organizers are hoping to offer 12,000 job opportunities to Houstonians 16 to 24 years old.

HOUSTON — The Hire Houston Youth program has officially launched their job board for 2022.

Since 2016, the citywide program connected young Houstonians to short-term jobs and internships. According to its website, the goal is to connect people ages 16 to 24 to government institutions, businesses, community organizations and schools.

As of Feb. 1, the Hire Houston Youth Program has eight positions open for applications on their job board. That includes opportunities with the Avengers Youth Mentoring Organization, Paramount Engineering LLC, the Chinese Community Center and the City of Houston.

Organizers are hoping to offer 12,000 opportunities this year. Applications for Hire Houston Youth will be open until March 11.

How employers can get involved

Hire Houston Youth is encouraging businesses to partner with them and hire their applicants. Employers can post their job openings by registering for the HHY Job Portal.

They can also register for the program's next job fair with Workforce Solutions. The next event is the Wharton County Job Fair happening Feb. 11-14.

Organizers are asking employers to pay at least $9 an hour to employees hired through the program. Those that can't afford to can try to apply for a work-study internship network. Try contacting Hire Houston Youth to see if the option's available.

Donate to Hire Houston Youth

Those who want to donate to the program can sponsor a youth or donate directly to HHY online or with a check. Click here for more info.