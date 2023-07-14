AI could change the way you search for your next job

Artificial intelligence is changing a lot of processes. That includes searching for a job.

HOUSTON — Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the job search process. That’s true for job seekers and recruiters.

Carson Clifton recently graduated from a Master’s program studying industrial and organizational psychology. He’s been job searching for months.

“I apply to all these jobs,” he said. “The majority end up being rejections or I don’t hear back at all. Or I go through the process and get ghosted. I run into that option more times than I can count.

He says ChatGPT, an AI powered tool, has made the process easier. He’s used it to update his resume and tailor cover letters to specific jobs.

“For the most part, it would create an entire cover letter that’s honestly pretty good to use that I’ve used several times for the job application process,” Clifton said.

He’s still hoping to land the right job to use his degree.

Many employers are also using the technology to prioritize applications.

Jeremy Schiff is founder and CEO of RecruitBot. He shared some inside secrets to help job seekers get past the robot gatekeeper.

“Some people can be really flashy with their resumes,” Schiff said. “It almost looks like an infographic on a PowerPoint slide. Those things are really hard for the computers to understand what’s the content of the slide.”

He also recommends sticking with standard job titles and skills. However, that doesn’t mean your resume should be generic.

“The job titles and skills are what will get you through the door and have a recruiter review it. When they’re reading it and they think this person is probably relevant, that’s when the storytelling and narrative can be really valuable,” Schiff said.