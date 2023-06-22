Why child care could get even more expensive soon

HOUSTON — Most parents know childcare can cost a lot and in some cases be hard to find.
According to the Washington Post, half of all parents spend more than 20% of their household income on child care.
Now, government funding that helped keep the industry afloat during the pandemic is ending. The program is one of the last pandemic-era safety nets and it expires in September.
Experts say the industry was already struggling before COVID.
Also, the median hourly wage for U.S. workers is $12 an hour. As wages rise in other less demanding jobs, a lot of workers are jumping ship.
A survey from the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children found 60% of responders reported their program would close without the extra funding. Forty-four percent of those could close by the end of the year.
So what does this mean for parents? It is very likely childcare will get more expensive.
According to that same survey from the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children, 75% of child care providers said they will have to raise prices. That leaves experts worried desperate parents will turn to unlicensed and unregulated daycares to save money.