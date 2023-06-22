Why child care could get even more expensive soon

Extra funding for the industry that started during the pandemic is ending in September. That could mean sticker shock for a lot of families.

HOUSTON — Most parents know childcare can cost a lot and in some cases be hard to find.

According to the Washington Post, half of all parents spend more than 20% of their household income on child care.

Now, government funding that helped keep the industry afloat during the pandemic is ending. The program is one of the last pandemic-era safety nets and it expires in September.

Experts say the industry was already struggling before COVID.

Also, the median hourly wage for U.S. workers is $12 an hour. As wages rise in other less demanding jobs, a lot of workers are jumping ship.

A survey from the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children found 60% of responders reported their program would close without the extra funding. Forty-four percent of those could close by the end of the year.

So what does this mean for parents? It is very likely childcare will get more expensive.