India, tiger spotted roaming Houston neighborhood, found, police say

HOUSTON — The tiger spotted roaming a Houston neighborhood last weekend has been found safe, according to police.
Houston Police said the tiger, named India, appears to be unharmed.
Houston police and BARC animal control officers were looking for India. An HPD spokesperson told KHOU 11 earlier this week they were "still waiting for a phone call on its location."
Even Tiger King star Carole Baskin joined the hunt for India. She offered a $5,000 reward to help find the big cat.
Victor, the man at the center of the Houston tiger investigation, was seen taking the tiger into a west Houston home last weekend. On Friday, his bond was revoked in the case of a 2017 murder. The judge set a new bond of $300,000 with the same conditions as before.