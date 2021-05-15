India, tiger spotted roaming Houston neighborhood, found, police say

Houston Police said the tiger, named India, appears to be unharmed.

HOUSTON — The tiger spotted roaming a Houston neighborhood last weekend has been found safe, according to police.

UPDATE on “The Tiger”:

We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed.



The 🐅 has safely arrived @BARC_Houston where a media briefing will be held about 9 p.m. at BARC at 2700 Evella. #hounews pic.twitter.com/yNLF0bPsbb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021

Houston police and BARC animal control officers were looking for India. An HPD spokesperson told KHOU 11 earlier this week they were "still waiting for a phone call on its location."

Even Tiger King star Carole Baskin joined the hunt for India. She offered a $5,000 reward to help find the big cat.