Man at center of tiger investigation expected to appear in court Friday for bond hearing

Prosecutors said Victor Cuevas violated the conditions of his original bond and they want him back behind bars.

HOUSTON — The man at the center of the Houston tiger investigation is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Victor Cuevas, 26, will be facing a judge for a bond hearing in Fort Bend County.

He was already out on bond for a murder charge when the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him with evading arrest after he allegedly ran away from police with the tiger, who we now know is named "India," in the back of his truck.

Cuevas was arrested Monday night and placed into Fort Bend County jail. By Wednesday he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the search for India continues.

Cuevas' lawyer has claimed the big cat doesn't belong to him and the Houston Police Department rushed to judgment.

"HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it and find their guy that they just assumed because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and go it and brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming that he is the owner of the tiger," attorney Michael Elliott said.

Houston police and BARC animal control officers are looking for India. An HPD spokesperson told us they're "still waiting for a phone call on its location."

Even Tiger King star Carole Baskin has joined the hunt for India. She's offering a $5,000 reward to help find the big cat.

The operator of a Texas animal sanctuary said she thinks India is probably being kept indoors.

"If the tiger were out on the street, which I seriously doubt he is, he would probably try to hide, find a spot where he's hidden because that's what most wildlife do to feel protected," said Noelle Almrud. "So, there's no telling, you know, where he could go."

Almrud said if you encounter the tiger, get to a safe place and call 911.