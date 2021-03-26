VIDEO: Man shot at after confronting suspects who were allegedly caught stealing neighbor's tires

The suspects have yet to be caught and deputies have no information to identify them.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are hoping you can help them catch two suspects who they say shot at a man who caught them stealing tires off his neighbor's vehicle.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. on March 26 in the Cypress Hill subdivision.

The man said he was alerted by his Ring camera that there was movement in the area and when he went to check his front yard, he saw two men stealing his neighbor's tires and wheels, according to deputies.

The Ring camera shows the moment the man confronted the suspects.

"You're getting in your car right now? I suggest you do that," the man could be heard telling the suspects.

Seconds later, gunshots were heard and you see the man running back to his front door to escape the bullets.

Deputies said the suspects shot at the man before driving off in a vehicle that appeared to be a late model Chevrolet Equinox.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspects involved, please call your local police department.