Multiple westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway feeder near Fry Road are closed due to the crash.

HOUSTON — Multiple westbound feeder lanes of the Kay Freeway near Fry Road are closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.

This happened at about 6:10 a.m.

Details on the deadly crash are limited, but the Houston Police Department said investigators are still processing the scene.

The crash occurred on the outbound service road of the freeway. https://t.co/Pj3WnyVN3r — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021