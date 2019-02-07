HOUSTON — It's an unbelievable tale of survival. Alex Ybarra, the Equusearch volunteer who found Jose Velasquez deep in the woods, says he's getting a second chance at life.

"When I heard the voice, I didn't know if it was him," said Ybarra. "I just knew there was a person screaming out for help. I ran over to the car and saw him. First thing I did was get down, held him by the hand and said 'I'm here, brother.'"

Velasquez had been missing for nearly four days. He was last seen leaving a downtown bar where he'd been drinking with his fiancee. He crashed and flipped his car 100 yards into the woods near 242 and 1488 in the Woodlands.

Jose Velazquez's car as it is pulled from the woods.

Ybarra hadn't found anyone alive in 4 years with Equusearch. No one expected this case to be any different.

"He looked at me and said 'I'm so glad to see you,'" said Ybarra.

Velasquez was ejected from the car during the crash. Somehow he managed to crawl back towards the car.

"He said he was ready to give up," said Ybarra. "He says as soon as I get to the hospital, please just let them know I want Sonic and juice boxes."

He was hungry, thirsty, dehydrated, had several broken ribs, a punctured lung and didn't know how long it had been.

"I asked him 'How did you get back here?' he said he didn't know, but that he felt like he was on a roller coaster," said Ybarra. "He said "I apologize for smelling.' I said that that's the least of your worries right now. You just concentrate on looking at me and we'll get you out of here."

No one can explain how Velasquez survived the crash and four days alone in the woods. He may have been helped by rain and unusually cooler weather conditions for this time of year. But the man who found him calls it a miracle.

"If you're drinking and driving, think otherwise," said Ybarra. "Life is too short. The good Lord was watching over him that night and hopefully he'll continue watching over everyone out there."

Ybarra says he'd love the opportunity to see Velasquez again once he recovers.

Velasquez remains in the hospital in The Woodlands. He will need surgery, but he is awake, alert and cracking jokes.

