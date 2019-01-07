HOUSTON — The Brazos Bridge on US 59 (Spur 527) that runs over Smith and Holman streets will close immediately pending a rehabilitation project.

Traffic will detour to Travis Street or Louisiana Street.

The Brazos Bridge was built in 1969 and is 660 feet long. The steel and concrete bridge deck has deteriorated significantly and is being closed immediately to protect the community from falling debris.

City of Houston

Houston Public Works is working with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Houston Police Department to secure the area and notify drivers of the detours.

Rehabilitation work will last several months and the bridge will reopen next summer.

