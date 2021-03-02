HPD: Missing 10-year-old boy last seen near home on Briar Forest

Houston police are looking for Tyler Hamilton, who they said was last seen near his residence on Briar Forest between Dairy Ashford and Eldridge Parkway.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a missing child on Tuesday night.

They said Tyler Hamilton, 10, was last seen near his home in the 12900 block of Briar Forest Drive at about 3 p.m.

Tyler is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen riding a black and orange bicycle wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.