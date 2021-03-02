HPD: Missing 10-year-old boy last seen near home on Briar Forest

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a missing child on Tuesday night.
They said Tyler Hamilton, 10, was last seen near his home in the 12900 block of Briar Forest Drive at about 3 p.m.
Tyler is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen riding a black and orange bicycle wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Here's a map of where Tyler was last seen: