Crime

AMBER ALERT: 3-month-old Houston baby taken by mother may be in danger, police say

Lashea Benjamin, 39, who currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15, has absconded with her 3-month-old child, Anyla Benjamin.

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin.

The suspect, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin, who currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15, has absconded with her 3-month-old child, Anyla Benjamin.

Due to her history with injury to a child, there is a belief that the child is in serious and immediate danger.

The suspect, Lashea Benjamin, was last seen in in the vicinity of MLK and East Orem at 1 p.m. Friday.

Credit: HPD
Credit: HPD
