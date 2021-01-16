AMBER ALERT: 3-month-old Houston baby taken by mother may be in danger, police say

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin.
The suspect, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin, who currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15, has absconded with her 3-month-old child, Anyla Benjamin.
Due to her history with injury to a child, there is a belief that the child is in serious and immediate danger.
The suspect, Lashea Benjamin, was last seen in in the vicinity of MLK and East Orem at 1 p.m. Friday.