Houston police said Laura Read has been missing since Saturday night. Call HPD missing persons investigators if you have any info.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend.

Laura Read was last seen in the 3300 block of Smith Street about 7 p.m. Saturday.

She is 5 feet 10inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said she has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.