HPD: Man partially ejected from work van in deadly crash on Katy Freeway feeder

Police said the man, who was the only person involved in the incident, had lost control of the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A man died early Tuesday after crashing a work van along the Katy Freeway service road, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened in the 18800 block of the I-10 service road, between Greenhouse and Baker-Cypress.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said the man was driving along the service road when he lost control of the vehicle and went into a nearby wooded area. That's where the vehicle reportedly flipped and the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, he said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rose said police are waiting for the results of a toxicology report to determine if the driver was intoxicated. He's also suspicious the man may have been speeding.

According to police, the victim has been identified and investigators are trying to contact his family.