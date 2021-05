Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Blalock Road. A third man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

HOUSTON — Three men were killed in a shooting in the Spring Branch area, the Houston Police Department tweeted Monday night.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Blalock Road, which is near the intersection of Long Point Road.

