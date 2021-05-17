Gulf Freeway reopens after shooting near Griggs Road

Police say the victim lost control and hit a concrete barrier after being shot.

HOUSTON — A shooting on the Gulf Freeway left one person dead and the inbound lanes blocked, according to HPD.

Witnesses say two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

One driver lost control near Griggs Road and hit a concrete barrier, then bounced back into traffic before hitting the barrier again.

Good Samaritans realized the victim had been shot and tried to give first aid to stop the bleeding. The driver was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Police believe four vehicles were involved, but two of them left the scene.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. but all inbound lanes were still blocked at 3 p.m., according to TranStar Houston.

