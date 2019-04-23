HOUSTON — Grief counselors will be on hand at St. John’s School Tuesday to talk to students after two victims from Monday’s plane crash in Kerrville had close ties to the school.

All the victims ranged from 45 to 65 years old. The pilot Jeffery Weiss had been flying for 40 years. He was also the senior vice president of investments at Raymond James.

Angela and Stuart Kensinger had strong connections to St. John’s. Angie was the long-time girls varsity lacrosse coach and was considered beloved and respected.

Her husband Stuart graduated from St. John’s in 1981 and their son was also a student.

The school issued a statement saying there are no words to describe the overwhelming sense of grief they feel over this sudden loss.

KHOU 11 News are still trying to learn more about the other victims. Six people in total died in Monday’s plane crash in the community northwest of San Antonio.

The twin-engine plane they were on left West Houston Airport Monday morning and crashed near the Kerrville Municipal Airport. All six people on board were from the Houston area.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash but the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

