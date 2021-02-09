Houston police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Sharpstown area

Family members told police the victim accidentally shot herself in the stomach at an apartment in the Sharpstown area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a young woman in the Sharpstown area.

Nazia Khan, 19, was rushed to the hospital by family members and then transferred to Memorial Hermann where she was pronounced dead.

Memorial Hermann notified HPD that a shooting victim had been brought in. Officers were sent to both the hospital and the shooting scene in the 6700 block of Hornwood Drive.

Investigators had a hard time sorting out what happened because they said family members spoke only Pashto, the national language of Afghanistan.

The family told police the victim accidentally shot herself in the abdomen.

HPD said it hasn't been determined if the shooting was accidental or intentional. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.