Deputy severely injured, suspect shot after chase ends in north Houston neighborhood, authorities say

According to authorities, a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy was struck by the suspect's vehicle at the end of a chase in north Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic offense, but the driver refused to stop, authorities said.

During the chase, which lasted about 20 minutes, authorities said they were able to get close enough to the vehicle to run the plates and found out the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said the chase came to an end in the 1200 block of Mitchell Road, which is just north of the intersection of Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road, around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy was struck by the vehicle at the end of the chase and was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. The officer was in "pretty bad shape," authorities said.

The suspect was shot, and his condition is unknown, according to authorities.

Houston police said they were heading to the scene.

