HPD: Woman shot estranged boyfriend when he tried to bust door down after she kicked him out

HOUSTON — A woman who kicked her boyfriend out of her apartment Wednesday told Houston police she was forced to shoot him when he returned overnight and broke the door down.

Investigators say someone called 911 just before 3 a.m. and reported a burglary in progress at 4100 W. Bellfort near Stella Link.

When officers arrived, they found the wounded suspect and the terrified woman.

"She had kids in the very back of the apartment, she obviously was scared," an HPD officer said at the scene. "When he finally did bust in the door, she shot him multiple times with a pistol."

The suspect was taken to an area hospital but we don't know his condition.