Public visitation details released for Houston-area Instagram model killed in murder-suicide

Jenae Lynn Gagnier and her suspected killer were both found dead inside the 33-year-old Instagram model's Rosenburg apartment last weekend.

RICHMOND, Texas — Public visitation plans were announced Thursday for Jenae Lynn Gagnier, a popular Instagram model from the Houston area who was found strangled in her apartment Sunday.

Gagnier, known on Instagram as “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was 33.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries, 3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard, in Rosenberg.

Gagnier's body was found in her apartment Sunday when police were asked to do a welfare check. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner said the 33-year-old was strangled.

Officers also found the body of the man who is suspected of killing Gagnier in the apartment at 5200 Pointe West Circle. Police later identified him as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, from Florida. The medical examiner said Accorto killed himself with "multiple sharp force trauma."

Gagnier called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram where she had 2.6 million followers. Her sister said she and her mom checked on Gagnier last Thursday, and she told them she was having "an amazing time." Family members told investigators Gagnier didn't know the suspect.

"At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," police said. "At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case."