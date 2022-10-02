Houstonians spend the most on their partners on Valentine's Day, research shows

Research collected from Emarsys showed the average American pays just over $65 for a Valentine's Day gift. Houstonians spend more than $100.

HOUSTON — Apparently, the love language for Houstonians is receiving gifts.

That's according to new research from a retail data company that shows Houstonians spend the most money on gifts for their partners for Valentine's Day compared to any other city in the U.S.

Emarsys research was conducted with 2,000 U.S. consumers to examine changing shopping attitudes between 2020, 2021 and 2022. Additional research was carried out to determine attitudes to Valentine’s Day purchases.

Data showed the average American pays just over $65 for a Valentine's Day gift.

Houstonians spend more than $100. (You love birds!)

San Jose, California residents spend the least, at an average of just $35.

U.S. cities that spend the most on Valentine's Day:

Houston – $101.59 Los Angeles – $95.79 Jacksonville – $83.37 Indianapolis – $76.71 New York – $74.69

U.S. cities that spend the least on Valentine's Day:

San Jose – $35.00 San Antonio – $36.77 Memphis – $41.04 Philadelphia – $47.80 Columbus – $49.03

Emarsys data also details the age group that spends the most on Valentine's Day gifts are teens and young adults between 16 to 24 years old. They will reportedly pay an average of $72.42 on Valentine's Day gifts.

Those 55 and over tend to spend around $49, data revealed.

Of course, men spend the most for Valentine's Day and research proves it.