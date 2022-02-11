Looking for love in Alderaan places? Spend Valentine's Day weekend at a Comicpalooza speed-dating event

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Adventure Begins Comics, Games, and More located in Conroe.

CONROE, Texas — Looking for love in Alderaan places? Need to find the Sam to your Frodo?

Or maybe you just want to chat with other geeks and anoraks about pop culture?

You will want to check out the speed-dating extravaganza being held at The Adventure Begins alongside Comicpalooza 365 in The Woodlands area this Valentine’s Day weekend.

The event is free and for people 21 and older. Masks will be required.

Organizers say each participant should bring 1 to 3 items, like your favorite miniature, trading card, comic book, lucky D20, etc., to break the ice with the potential geek of your dreams.

All female-identified persons will sit at tables in an assembly-line format while male-identified and gender-non-conforming persons wait in line with their tickets to go through the lineup.

Finding the potential Ren to your Stimpy not enticing enough? There will also be a raffle for all participants featuring two weekend passes to this year’s Comicpalooza in July and gift baskets from The Adventure Begins!

WHAT:

The Adventure Begins and CP365 Present – Singles Speed Dating Event

HOW:

Sign up using one of the links below:

WHEN:

Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

The Adventure Begins Comics, Games, and More

525 Woodland Square Blvd.

Conroe, TX 77384

LINKS: