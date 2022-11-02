What is Galentine's Day? Here are some special ways to celebrate

Galentine's Day is all about the girls. Megan Clanahan shares some ways you can show your girlfriends how much you love them.

The days leading up to Valentine's Day are all about the girls!

It's called Galentine's Day, and Megan Clanahan, from the local family and parent's site, Houston Moms, said there are so many fun ways to celebrate the love you have for your girlfriends.

"I love the idea of going to brunch," said Clanahan. "And if you aren't able to go to brunch, maybe have a host of brunch in your house. And it feels luxurious to do that in the middle of the day, maybe when the kids are at school."

If you're low on time, another idea is a porch drop. Get some goody bags or wine glasses and fill them with little candies or treats. Then leave the present on your girlfriend's porches to show you're thinking of them.

"It is so important for our husbands or significant others or spouses to support Galentine's," Clanahan said. "We are better people because of our girlfriends."