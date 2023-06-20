Highway 105 westbound in Conroe shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

Conroe police said a dump truck that had mechanical issues may have caused a chain reaction crash involving at least 14 vehicles.

HOUSTON — The westbound lanes of Highway 105 near FM 3083 were shut down Tuesday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Conroe police said the crash was caused by a dump truck that slammed into a vehicle, causing a 14-vehicle wreck.

Police said the dump truck may have experienced mechanical issues.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. Other people involved suffered minor injuries.

The highway was shut down for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.