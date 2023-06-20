Youth church group narrowly escapes van being engulfed in flames

The group from Anchor Church was traveling in a van from Deer Park High School to Kerrville, Texas for summer youth camp.

HOUSTON — A dramatic moment was caught on camera when a church group of 11 kids and two adults on their way to a youth camp narrowly escaped a fiery disaster.

The group from Anchor Church was traveling in a van from Deer Park High School to Kerrville, Texas for summer youth camp. However, just minutes after they took off, the van went up in flames on I-610 at Wayside.

“Faith has to play a part in it. We believed and we prayed over those kids,” Jordin Williams, a mother of two youth camp goers, said.

Video shows the group back up as flames continued to grow.

Williams said she couldn't have imagined anything like this would have happened before she sent her kids off.

"I kissed them, hugged them and said goodbye,” she said.

Williams also recalled church members noticing a strange smell in the van just before it went up in flames.

"He said it smells like BBQ or something and like, something must be on fire, they didn't think it was their van," she said.

The driver was a youth pastor. His mother was the other adult on board and is a former school bus driver.

Thanks to quick action, everyone managed to get out of the van safely.

The Houston Fire Department said an electrical issue with the van caused the fire.

The church group was able to make it to the camp outside of San Antonio. They credit their faith for making it out safe.