HOUSTON — The Houston Police officer who was shot and wounded last week was released from the hospital Thursday.

HPD shared video of Officer T. Roccaforte walking out of Memorial Hermann Hospital with fellow officers on hand.

RELATED: 'Divine Intervention' | Priest beaten by robbery suspects who later shot Houston police officer

RELATED: Chief Acevedo: Wounded HPD officer was shot with his own gun while struggling with suspect

Roccaforte was shot three times in the chest with his own gun after a suspect grabbed it during a struggle. Roccaforte’s partner heard him scream, confronted the suspect and shot and killed him.

A violent crime spree led up to the shooting that began when police said four suspects tried to carjack a man at a gas station in southeast Houston. The stolen SUV ran out of gas near a church. That’s where police said the suspects beat and robbed a priest, then carjacked another woman.

Officers spotted one suspect and alerted other officers who started chasing him. Roccaforte chased one of them behind a house in the 3900 block of Tristan before he was shot.

Two other suspects were arrested. Another remains on the run.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM