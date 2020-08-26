Houston police investigating triple shooting in Third Ward

It happened overnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of Winbern Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting of multiple people late Tuesday in the Third Ward area.

It happened about 10:44 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street.

Investigators said the first shooting victim was found at the scene when officers arrived. They found the remaining two victims headed to the hospital in a private vehicle near the Gulf Freeway.

Shooting: 3300 Winbern St, two shot, both expected to survive. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 26, 2020

According to officers, two of the victims suffered minor injured and the other more serious injuries, but all three are expected to survived.

Police identified two of the victims as young women in their 20s and the third as a man in his late 20s.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.