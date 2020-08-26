29-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child is wanted by Houston police

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public’s help locating Cquilin Hubert, 29, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child over a span of a few months.

The crime allegedly happened in the summer of 2019 in the 2800 block of Dalview in northwest Houston.

Police described Hubert as a black male who is about six feet three inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police said he may be living in Scotsdale, Arizona, but he frequently visits the T.C. Jester/W Little York areas.