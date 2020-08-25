Woman shot in face during argument with boyfriend, Baytown police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with her boyfriend Monday, according to Baytown investigators.
About 7:40 p.m., police said they received calls that the woman was shot in the 10000 block of Devinwood Drive.
Police said the woman was in a fight with her boyfriend when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the face while they were in the driveway.
The boyfriend was taken into custody, although it's unclear if he has been charged with a crime.
Police said they're working to discover new details including talking to witnesses and compiling surveillance video from neighbors.
The victim is 29, according to police, and was in surgery at the time they provided updates on the incident around 10 p.m.