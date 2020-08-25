Woman shot in face during argument with boyfriend, Baytown police say

Police said the shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Devinwood Drive. The boyfriend was taken into custody.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with her boyfriend Monday, according to Baytown investigators.

About 7:40 p.m., police said they received calls that the woman was shot in the 10000 block of Devinwood Drive.

Police said the woman was in a fight with her boyfriend when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the face while they were in the driveway.

The boyfriend was taken into custody, although it's unclear if he has been charged with a crime.

Police said they're working to discover new details including talking to witnesses and compiling surveillance video from neighbors.