Young man found dead after gunshots heard in southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting early Wednesday at a local apartment complex.
HPD officers were called out to 9450 Woodfair Drive about 12:30 a.m. after a woman reported hearing gunshots outside her apartment.
Investigators found a young man, who is believed to be in his early late teens, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
They said the victim was with his girlfriend and another male friend when the shooting happened. The girlfriend stayed until police arrived but that male friend was already gone.
It’s unclear if police are searching for the friend.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
MORE CRIME NEWS