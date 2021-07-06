Houston Methodist hospital workers stage walkout over vaccine requirement

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist employees who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will be suspended at the end of the day and later terminated.
They’ve asked supporters to join them at the Baytown campus as they walk out of work together for the last time.
The hospital’s vaccine mandate is the focus of a lawsuit in federal court involving 117 healthcare workers and executives. It claims it’s illegal to force employees to participate in a vaccine clinical trial.
Kara Shepherd, a labor and delivery nurse, is part of the lawsuit. She worked her last shift Saturday.
“All last year, through the COVID pandemic, we came to work and did our jobs. We did what we were asked. This year, we’re basically told we’re disposable,” she said.
Houston Methodist released the following statement Monday:
“Today is the deadline for Houston Methodist employees to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. We are proud to report that almost 100 percent of our 26,000 employees have complied, making the right decision to fulfill their sacred obligation to protect our patients. Unfortunately, a few employees have not met the vaccine requirements and are inviting other employees to join them as they end their shifts today. We fully support the right of our employees to peacefully gather on their own time, but it is unacceptable to even suggest they abandon their patients to participate in this activity. We have faith that our employees will continue putting our patients first. It is unfortunate that today’s milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country is being overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees.”
Shepherd told KHOU 11, “We’ve done our research. We’re doing what’s right for ourselves and our families. He can call us disgruntled, but in my opinion, I think we have very good reason.”