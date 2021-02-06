EEOC says employers can require vaccines, but those who do could still be sued

“While it helps employers, it can also hurt them if they don’t heed the warning that this is limited only to discrimination issues,” said KHOU's legal analyst.

HOUSTON — Health officials see vaccines as the key to returning to office safely, but employers requiring them involves complicated legal issues.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued new COVID-19 guidance saying employers are not prevented from mandating vaccinations, as long as medical and religious exemptions are in place. The guidance also says employers can offer incentives to encourage people to get the shot.

You may have heard more than 100 healthcare workers are suing Houston Methodist for requiring vaccinations.

That lawsuit involves wrongful termination claims under federal and state law.

Although new EEOC guidance is a big deal, Roe says there’s still a lot of legal gray area when it comes to vaccines that will have to play out in court.