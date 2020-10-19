Houston ISD students return to campus for first time in 7 months

It was an exciting Monday morning for HISD parents, students as kids returned to campus. This time, with new COVID-19 rules and guidelines!

HOUSTON — For the first time since March, student in Houston ISD are back on campus.

The coronavirus pandemic forced school to begin completely online, and now, about 40 percent of HISD parents have opted for their kids to resume in-person learning.

Across the district, we got a look at the new safety measures have put in place. We started at Young Elementary with District Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan greeting students on the first day.

For students, it was a big change as soon as they walked into the door.

Students will immediately get their temperature checked, staff will make sure they're masked up, and social distancing is being strictly enforced.

And staff have to check in on HISD's health mobile app.

Over at Eliot Elementary School, we got a glimpse of the daily cleaning measures in place to ensure everyone's safety amid COVID-19.

Throughout the district, classrooms got a make over. They're now designed with 6 feet of space between desks with a limited number of people allowed inside.

Bus capacity has also been cut in half with only certain students eligible to ride.

Safe Walk Home Northside held a kick off event Monday morning to push for safe communities as students trek to class.

The big thing the district is stressing, students and staff will need to be vigilant about the new protocols in order to keep in person learning safe for everyone.