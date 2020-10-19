Connect the Dots | Returning to class during a pandemic

What we have learned so far about returning to school and coronavirus.

As schools continue to bring students back to classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic, we are getting an idea of how it’s going.

The answer appears to depend on the school. Let’s connect the dots.

No large outbreaks at K-12 schools

Schools across the country reopened this fall as coronavirus continues to spread. Some opened in person, others virtually and some did a combination of the two. For K-12 students, the impact appears minimal.

According to the COVID Monitor, there have been more that 53,000 cases in those schools. While that number is not zero, statistically it does not appear to be a huge driver of cases.

Outbreaks reported in college towns

For colleges and universities, it's a different story.

USA Today reported college towns made up 19 of the 25 biggest outbreaks in the country. That has created real headaches for those schools, with some being forced to shut down and have classes go virtual. Others are fighting the pandemic with massive testing programs.

Still early precautions are needed

Experts do warn it is still too early to draw sweeping conclusions. Some districts are not reporting cases in schools and kids are not tested at the same rates as adults. We also still don’t know how well children, especially younger children, spread this virus. For kids headed back to class, they still recommend masks, socially distancing and plenty of hand washing.