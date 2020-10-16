Students return to in-person learning in HISD

In person classes will begin on Monday for HISD students and teachers.

HOUSTON — In-person classes will begin on Monday for Houston ISD students, and many teachers have been prepping for the big day.

"Taking out a lot of the desks from the classrooms. Making sure there is a 6 feet of separation," Christopher Williams, a history teacher at Eastwood Academy, said.

So what can parents and students expect come Monday? Parents need to know they can’t escort their kids into the classroom. They will need to drop them off at the entrance.

"Once they enter the building their temperature will be checked. They will receive a mask and then they will be directed and escorted into their classrooms," Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD interim superintendent, said.

Lunch will be done in the cafeterias, classrooms and even outdoor spaces. The interim superintendent also says they are limiting the number of people inside the classroom.

"We are adhering to 4 to 6 feet of physical distancing. The size of that classroom will guide the number of students that will actually be placed in a classroom," Lathan said.

But despite all the guidelines teachers are still feeling a little anxious.

"I feel a sense of nervous tension," Williams said.

"It’s a mixture because you don’t know what the kids are bringing in, but overall I am confident," Kre’shae Mac, a second-grade teacher, said.

And now the biggest challenge for them will be not just teaching what’s in the textbooks but also the new safety guidelines that students need to follow.

On Friday, KHOU 11 partnered with HISD and hosted a phone bank to answer questions parents had. We also took your questions via Facebook.

For more details on the reopening plan you can visit the website bellow.