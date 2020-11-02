HOUSTON — A mother is pleading for help catching her son’s killer.

“I can’t explain,” Linda Morgan said. “It’s just like an emptiness. Like a pain. It’s just like I’m here, but I’m not here.”

Morgan’s son, Ricardo Sepulveda, 26, was killed on his motorcycle at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday as he waited for a red light on the I-45 feeder at Gulf Bank Road.

Houston police said he was struck by a dark-colored SUV which then hit another vehicle that had a family inside.

The family made it out of the crash alive.

Sepulveda did not.

“It’s just like a nightmare,” Morgan said. "I just want to wake up and see him. But no, he’s gone.”

Family members said the young man lived a life of adventure. He lived in two countries, backpacked through Europe and was getting his pilot’s license.

“He loved life and he loved his family,” Sepulveda's step-father David Morgan said.

Family members said Sepulveda was working on a motorcycle at his friend’s shop on Friday night.

He took it for a short test drive at 9 p.m.

Sepulveda’s family members said the friends knew something was wrong when he didn’t come back.

“Enough time had elapsed and they started hearing sirens,” David Morgan said. “And they go, ‘Let’s check this out.'"

Sepulveda was not wearing a helmet, which his family said is extremely unusual.

In a time of immeasurable sadness and confusion, the family said there is one question that plagues them the most: Why wouldn’t the driver stop?

“Not even stopping to see, ‘Did I hurt that person?’" David Morgan said. “Not taking any accountability for it. It's just the unknown. Why?”

If you have any information on the crash or the driver involved, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department.

