HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A hit-and-run crash led to a car fire and the arrest of a suspect on Houston’s north side overnight, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened in the 9100 block of Airline near Little York shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, leaving behind a mess in the parking lot of the Cathedral of Saint Matthew.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene said the victim of the crash was a 21-year-old woman. She was driving northbound on Airline when a BMW crossed over and crashed into her Toyota. Her car then went through a gate and stopped in the church’s parking lot.

Deputies said it appeared the man in the BMW tried to flee on Gulf Bank, heading towards I-45. But the vehicle broke down and caught fire.

Officers spotted the burning car and the suspect, taking him into custody.

The woman was transported to hospital after suffering chest pains.

Sheriff’s deputies said the investigation into the crash is underway. They said the BMW driver could face multiple charges for the incident, including failure to stop and render aid.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter