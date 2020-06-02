HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County Thursday morning.

This happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Addicks Clodine just north of the Westpark Tollway and west of Highway 6.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is 50 to 60 years old and died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene. Deputies have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

The southbound lanes of Addicks Clodine are closed as deputies conduct their investigation.

