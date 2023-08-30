Extreme drought to blame for another major water main break in northeast Houston

A KHOU 11 viewer reached out for help with a water main break that she said has been leaking for nearly a month during Houston's drought.

HOUSTON — A huge water main break is disturbing the livelihood of a business district in northeast Houston.

A KHOU 11 viewer desperate for help reached out saying she and others have major safety concerns regarding a water main break near the North Loop and Homestead Road.

The leak is one of the major issues that sent Houston into Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan. City officials said high water usage has been straining the system while dry soil creates problems for aging infrastructure.

The viewer told us she works at a diesel engine repair company in the area and that the water line has been broken since Aug. 5.

People in the area worry that major damage could happen to their buildings, and also worry about several 'near miss' car accidents due to flooding from the water main break.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city is aware of the water leak and that they plan to hire six more teams to help public works.

City officials did not specifically say when the water main break will be resolved.