'There's no relief' | Vineyard in Santa Fe battling drought impact

Haak Winery in Santa Fe was forced to replant their entire 3-acre vineyard a few months ago, and now, they're dealing with more issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTA FE, Texas — The heat and dry conditions in Texas are impacting more than just electricity and water. The drought is also leaving its mark on Texas grapevines used to make wine.

The team at Haak Winery in Santa Fe is working extra hard to make sure their investment survives.

Co-owner Kyly Johnston said they were forced to re-plant the entire 3-acre vineyard a few months ago after spring rains saturated the soil. It ruined all of their grapevines.

"I'm trying to figure out ways of getting moisture into the soil," Johnston said.

Now, the issue isn't so much to the water as it is the extreme drought that's drying out the vineyard -- making it nearly impossible for regrowth.

"This is just one of those unique years where, you know, what would typically drive your decisions kind of go out the window and you're just trying to make sure that you get quality fruit that you can make premium Texas wine with," Johnston said. "There no relief."

The re-planting efforts cost the winery about $21,000.

With everything being so dry, the owners said it's directly impacting their bottom line. They're not able to host private events, like weddings and concerts, due to the excessive heat.

"We're definitely seeing the effects of the heat on our concert attendance, on our private event bookings, on the health of our vineyard, our young vineyard and so all those things do add up and do affect the bottom line," Johnston said.

The team is watering twice a day, every other day. And it's still not enough. They do think that the delayed harvest of this year's grapes could make things that much more sweeter in the end.

"That's what unique about wine, is that it reminds us of, like, the time and place ... the vintage, so we can think back to that 2023 vintage and be, like, oh yeah, that year was tough," Johnston said.