It may take years for Texas rivers, lakes to recover from drought

Monday's rain was not nearly enough to impact water levels, according to UTSA professor Yongli Gao.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas heat and drought is causing several rivers and lakes to dry up. Sunday, Canyon Lake broke its lowest water level record. Conservationists say the Guadalupe River is no longer flowing into the lake.

Even with some rainfall Monday, UTSA professor Yongli Gao said it was not nearly enough. Gao works in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

He said in order to see a difference in the water levels, a big system would have to move through.

“Talking about a lot of rainfall, not just one or two storms, it needs to be extraordinary,” Gao said.

Texas is no stranger to droughts and lack of rainfall. He said last year was one of the worst in terms of precipitation.

“This year’s is fairly bad too unless we have some big rainfall before the end of the year,” Gao said.

Gao has been monitoring the Edwards Aquifer closely. He said the water level has dropped significantly since 2019. But the lowest levels were back in 1956.

“With population growth, we are using a lot more water than the 50’s,” He said.

Professor Gao said if it is anything like the 50’s, it may take at least two years for the water levels to bounce back.

“As a citizen in Central Texas, do what you can to conserve water,” Gao said.

As of Monday, Bexar County is still considered in an exceptional drought.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.