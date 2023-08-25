Dry soil, water leaks and increased consumption led to Houston's mandatory water restrictions, officials say

The city's dashboard showed 724 open and overdue cases Friday afternoon, though some may be duplicates. Normally, there are fewer than 100 leaks reported.

HOUSTON — Starting Sunday, the City of Houston will enact a mandatory water restriction as it enters Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

City officials said higher water usage is putting stress on the system and dry soil is creating problems for aging infrastructure.

KHOU 11's Adam Bennett went out with repair crews to see first-hand all the work being done.

That dry soil is causing pipes underground to shift and break, causing leaks like one on Bering Drive Friday afternoon.

Records show that water leaks are taking an average of nine days to fix. And, as Houston's extreme heat shows no sign of stopping, Houston Public Works Crews continue to work on repairs.

Crews said these numbers can be overwhelming.

All the leaks have contributed to a lower water pressure city-wide.

"That's one challenge," said Houston City Councilwoman Abbie Kamin of District C. "The other is water usage to make up for it. People are concerned about their yards right now or about the trees, many about foundations."

On Sunday, the City of Houston will start limiting outdoor watering to the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. twice a week. Which days depends on the type of customer and street address:

Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbers street addresses

Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-number street addresses

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

“I’m going to send out a robocall and some emails to make sure that people are aware of it because it’s to help us. It’s not to hurt us," said Houston City Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz of District D.

Houston's 311 line will take calls about violations of the restrictions and send them to Houston Public Works. The department will give up to three written warnings before issuing fines of up to $2,000.