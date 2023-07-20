LIST: Burn bans across Houston area

HOUSTON — Although the summer started off wet, this past month has been extremely hot and dry, leading to an increase in fire danger in parts of Texas.
When there is a fire hazard, the county judge or county commissioners will typically issue a burn ban to prevent outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open flame devices.
There are dozens of counties in Texas that are under a burn ban, including a few in the Houston area.
Burn bans in Houston-area counties
- Chambers
- Liberty
- Polk
- Wharton
You can view burn bans across Texas at this link.
Heat safety tips
Prevent heat-related illnesses
- If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.
- Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
- Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.
Symptoms of dehydration
- Thirst
- Dry mouth
- Dark yellow urine
- Dry, cool skin
- Headache
- Muscle cramps
How to treat dehydration
- Move inside if possible
- Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes
- Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat
- Steer clear of alcohol
Symptoms of heat exhaustion
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Fainting
- Fast, weak pulse
How to treat heat exhaustion
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen or remove your clothing
- Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
- Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
- If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help
Sources: CDC, UT Health