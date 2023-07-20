LIST: Burn bans across Houston area

There's an increase in fire danger in parts of Texas because of the consistently hot and dry conditions.

HOUSTON — Although the summer started off wet, this past month has been extremely hot and dry, leading to an increase in fire danger in parts of Texas.

When there is a fire hazard, the county judge or county commissioners will typically issue a burn ban to prevent outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open flame devices.

There are dozens of counties in Texas that are under a burn ban, including a few in the Houston area.

Burn bans in Houston-area counties

Chambers

Liberty

Polk

Wharton

You can view burn bans across Texas at this link.

Heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health