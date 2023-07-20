x
LIST: Burn bans across Houston area

There's an increase in fire danger in parts of Texas because of the consistently hot and dry conditions.

HOUSTON — Although the summer started off wet, this past month has been extremely hot and dry, leading to an increase in fire danger in parts of Texas. 

When there is a fire hazard, the county judge or county commissioners will typically issue a burn ban to prevent outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open flame devices.

There are dozens of counties in Texas that are under a burn ban, including a few in the Houston area. 

Burn bans in Houston-area counties

  • Chambers
  • Liberty
  • Polk
  • Wharton

You can view burn bans across Texas at this link.

Credit: KHOU

Heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

  • If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.
  • Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
  • Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

  • Thirst
  • Dry mouth
  • Dark yellow urine
  • Dry, cool skin
  • Headache
  • Muscle cramps 

How to treat dehydration

  • Move inside if possible
  • Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes
  • Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat
  • Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Headache
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

  • Move to a cool place
  • Loosen or remove your clothing
  • Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
  • Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
  • If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health

