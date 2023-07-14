Harris County reports its first heat-related death this year

The man was taken to a hospital from his southwest Houston home that didn't have air conditioning. He died in late June.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed to KHOU 11 on Friday that it has reported its first heat-related death of the year.

Officials with the medical examiner's office said the victim, 67-year-old Victor Ramos, was brought to an area hospital from his home in southwest Houston, which did not have any air conditioning. He was pronounced dead on June 24.

His cause of death was listed as hyperthermia with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease also being a contributing factor.

In the Houston heat, health professionals urge people to watch out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exercise to early mornings or evening hours.

If someone starts to get confused, passes out or has a very high temperature, it's time to go to the hospital.

Even though Houstonians are used to hot summers and high humidity, this extreme heat is another story.

“So many patients have really not been exposed to the high heat at this level, at this intensity, for this many days in a row," said Dr. Neil Ghandi, the regional medical director for Houston Methodist Hospitals. “We usually see some of these patients and cases closer to July, August and September. This is the first time that I can remember in the last 10 years that we’ve had patients coming to the hospital in June with these kinds of symptoms.”

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help