Houston firefighters seeing huge jump in heat-related 911 calls

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters said they are seeing a huge jump in heat-related 911 calls compared to last year, which is a big reminder for everyone to practice those heat safety tips.

In June of last year, there were 264 heat-related 911 calls compared to 442 this June, a 67% increase.

In July 2022, there were a total of 342 heat-related calls. As of July 17 of this year, there have already been 251 heat-related calls.

“When citizens start to feel as if they’re overheated and they start experiencing things such as dizziness, maybe nausea, or maybe even unconsciousness, we’re here to help," HFD Captain Robinett said. "We don’t want you to hesitate to call 911. That’s what we’re here to do.”

If your symptoms are less serious, Caption Robinett recommends the following:

Find shade.

Hydrate

Find a place to cool off.

If you have to work outside or want to exercise outdoors, firefighters recommend doing it before 10 a.m. or waiting until the evening hours.

Firefighters also say you're going to want to avoid sugary drinks, caffeine and alcohol because those types of drinks dehydrate you.

The best thing to do is take sips of water throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. Sports drinks and Pedialyte are also good options to replace electrolytes.

More heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health