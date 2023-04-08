Burn ban for unincorporated Harris County approved, goes into effect immediately

Harris County joins surrounding counties in banning outdoor burning.

HOUSTON — There is now a burn ban in effect for unincorporated Harris County. Commissioners approved it Tuesday and it went into effect immediately.

Harris County joins surrounding counties that have burn bans already in place, including Galveston, Waller, Chambers and Liberty counties.

The ban for Harris County, as well as surrounding areas, was put in place because of the danger that dry conditions and extreme temperatures can lead to.

“The burn ban is in place to reduce the potential of a devastating wildfire happening in our community,” Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen said in a release sent out Tuesday. " The excessive heat conditions we have been experiencing and lack of rain have elevated KBDI levels and vegetation fuels. The safety of Harris County is in our proactive actions- let's heed the ban, reduce risks, and protect our community."



Under the burn ban, there can be no outdoor burning except in “an enclosure that contains all flames and/or sparks.” You can still have backyard cookouts and barbecues. Welding – as long as it’s done in accordance with county fire code requirements -- is also allowed.

Anyone who violates the burn ban could face a Class C misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine of up to $500. If anyone violates the burn ban and it leads to fire damages, the charge could be upgraded to arson, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Here are some tips directly from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office that you can do to help prevent wildfires and to protect you and your families:

DO NOT burn on “red Flag” or windy days, and think twice before burning outdoors when KBDI approaches 700 or more.

LPG tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire. Keep the area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation.

Store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings.

All combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats, and stacked lumber should be kept away from structures.

Clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid the build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris.

Remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.

In rural areas, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.

Have fire tools handy such as a ladder long enough to reach your roof, a shovel, a rake, and a bucket or two for water.

Place connected garden hoses on all sides of your home for emergency use.

Assure you and your family know all emergency exits from your home.