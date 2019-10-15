NEW YORK — Two days after facing one of the Astros Cy Young hopefuls, they get a taste of another one tonight. Gerritt Cole takes the mound for Houston as the Astros try to move ahead 2 game to 1 in the American League Championship Series.

Opposing him on the mound is Luis Severino for the Yankees.

The Astros and Yankees are tied at a game apiece in the series. New York took the opener Saturday, 7-0, but the Astros bounced back, 3-2, on Sunday night, when Carlos Correa went deep in extra innings for the win.

Below, we're keeping a running log of the game.

First inning

Jose Altuve took Luis Severino deep in the top of the first inning to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

