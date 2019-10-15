The Astros plan to take care of business in New York against the Yankees. And that's just what a waste management company is doing back here in Houston.

Check out the truck owned by Texas Pride Disposal that's picking up trash in Houston. The company is only six years old and five years ago, they lost four of their trucks in a fire in Rosenberg.

But the small, but mighty crew didn't miss a beat. And they didn't lose a single customer.

“What the Astros meant to the city after Harvey, that was somewhat the idea behind this truck here. This was our way of showing how we came together, how our team persevered,” said owner Kevin Atkinson.

The Astros trash truck is the most requested truck for Texas Pride Disposal. It’s made special stops at kids birthday parties, Astros watch parties and local businesses.

In fact, they do more than pick up trash. They're pretty good at talking trash, too! The tweeted the New York City Department of Sanitation offering to pick up any trash they can't get to. :)