HOUSTON — The Astros are set to hit their ALCS stride in New York City for the next three days of the playoff series.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday with the first pitch at 3:08 p.m. CST.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday with the first pitch at 7:08 p.m. CST.

Game 5 is set for Thursday with the first pitch at 7:08 p.m. CST.

It's a best of 4 series.

HERE'S WHERE TO WATCH:

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park will host a watch party Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It starts 2 hours before each game and it's free for fans to enter the ballpark. All you need to do is get your free voucher online through the Astros website.

You have until the 5th inning to make it into the ballpark. And while the ticket is free, bring money for food and parking. Orbit will be around. There's an opportunity to take photos inside the ballpark, and you can take a tour of the visitors clubhouse for $20.

Houston Bars

Lucky's Pub near downtown will also host a watch party.

Tikila's in the Heights is hosting a party each day too.

Christian's Tailgate is offering Astros fans a place to watch the game at any of the sports bars 5 locations.

Watch at home

The games will air on FOX Sports 1.

Orange Out Houston

No matter where you watch, the Astros are asking fans to wear their team gear and the color orange on game day.

